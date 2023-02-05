Former Cricketer Vinod Kambli Booked For Hitting Wife Under Alcohol Influence

FORMER Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been booked by the Mumbai Police after his wife filed an FIR against him for allegedly hitting her on her head under influence of alcohol. In the FIR, Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt said that she was assaulted by her husband in Bandra (West) flat on Friday.

"FIR registered against former cricketer Vinod Kambli at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai on the complaint of his wife Andrea. Her complaint stated that he verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol. No arrest made yet" informed Mumbai's Bandra Police.

Meanwhile, reportedly Vinod Kambli has been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). He is accused of allegedly throwing the handle of a cooking pan on his wife Andrea because of which she suffered a head injury.

The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1. 30 pm when Kambli allegedly stepped into his Bandra flat drunk and hurled abuses at his wife.

After the incident, Andrea underwent treatment at the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and then went to the police station, where she recorded her statement and also submitted a copy of the medical report.

Also, according to the complaint filed the incident was witnessed by Kambli's 12-year-old son who tried to pacify him. But he rushed into the kitchen and returned with the pan handle and threw it at his wife.

"The complainant has said that Kambli threw the broken handle of a cooking pan at her, causing injuries to her head. He also tried to hit her with a bat but she managed to wrest it out of his hands, after which she immediately took both her children and left the house," said an officer with the Bandra police station reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Kambli is a former Indian batsman who played 17 tests and scored 1,084 runs at an average of 54.20. In 104 ODIs, Kambli scored 2,477 runs at an average of 32.59. He also scored two double centuries in his short Test career