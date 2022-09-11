Former Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad To Announce New Political Party In 10 days

FORMER Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced on Sunday that he would launch a new political party in ten days.



At a meeting in Baramulla, Azad said, "We will announce a new party in ten days."

Jammu & Kashmir | We will announce a new party in ten days: Ghulam Nabi Azad during a public meeting in Baramulla pic.twitter.com/koZwSDd9rx — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022



Earlier, in his first public appearance in Jammu after quitting Congress, Azad announced the formation of his own political organisation dedicated to the restoration of full statehood.



"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The name and flag of the party will be chosen by the people of J-K. "I'll give my party a Hindustani name that everyone can understand," he said at the rally, breaking his five-decade association with the grand old party.



"My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, the right to land, and native employment," he added.



According to Azad, the first unit of his political outfit will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the impending polls.



"My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, the right to land, and native employment," he added.



He lashed out at Congress and said that people are trying to defame us (me and my supporters who left the party), but their reach is limited to computer tweets.



Azad criticised the party, saying, "Congress was formed by our blood, not by computers or Twitter. People are attempting to discredit us, but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is why Congress is nowhere to be found on the ground."



The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir held his first public meeting at Sainik Colony in Jammu.



Azad stepped down from his all-party post last month.



In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he criticised the party's leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for how the party has been run over the last nearly nine years.



Azad claimed in the five-page letter that the party is run by a coterie, with Sonia Gandhi serving as "a nominal head" and all major decisions being made by "Rahul Gandhi or, worse, his security guards and PAs."



Azad announced his resignation with "great regret and an extremely leaden heart," ending his 50-year association with the Congress. He was previously the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.



Recounting his long association with the Congress, Azad stated that the situation in the party has reached a "point of no return."



While Azad took shots at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, his main target was Rahul Gandhi, whom he called a "non-serious individual" and "immature."