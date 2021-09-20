A suicide note has been found from former Chhattisgarh minister Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia's pocket the police said a day after his body was found hanging at his residence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after former Chhattisgarh minister and senior BJP leader Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia was found hanging at his residence in Rajnandgaon district of the state on Sunday, the state police have found a suicide note from his pocket. In the note, the minister wrote that he was committing suicide due to his health conditions.

Confirming that it was a case of suicide, Rajnandgaon Additional SP Pragya Meshram said " We got information that former State minister Rajinder Pal Singh Bhatia has committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence (in Rajnandgaon)."

"A suicide note has been found in his pocket. In which, he wrote that he committed suicide due to his health conditions," she added.

Expressing grief over Bhatia and ex-BJP MLA Yudhvir Singh Judev's death, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said " Their departures have inflicted irreparable damage. I got the opportunity to work with both of them. They were dedicated towards public. I wish their souls rest in peace."

Yudhvir Singh Judev died on Monday at a hospital in Bengaluru where he was being treated for a liver ailment, his family members said. He had undergone treatment at a hospital in Delhi, from where he was shifted to Bengaluru hospital, where he breathed his last at around 4 am.

Bhatia, 72, was found hanging at his house in Chhuriya town in the evening, a police official said. Soon after being alerted about it, a police team rushed to the spot and his body was sent for post-mortem.

The police did not confirm whether it was a suicide or not until on Monday a note was recovered from his pocket. The note mentioned that Bhatia comitted suicide due to his health conditions.

According to BJP leaders, Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19 in March this year and he had been keeping unwell after recovering from it.

The three-time MLA from Khujji Assembly constituency of the district, Bhatia was Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the first BJP government led by Chief Minister Raman Singh, they said.

His wife had died a few years back and his only son Jagjeet Singh Bhatia is in the management of a private hospital in Raipur, they said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha