New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former CBI director and ex-Governor of Nagaland Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide at his home in Shimla. Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla confirmed the incident and said Kumar was found hanging at his residence, news agency ANI reported. He was 69. According to reports, police have recovered a suicide note which said he had become overwhelmed by this life and had set out on his next journey.

Kumar served as Director General of Police in Himachal Pradesh from August 2006 to July 2008 and assumed the charge of Director, CBI in August 2008. Notably, he was the first head of the agency to be appointed as a Governor. A 1973 batch IPS officer, Kumar is survived by his wife and son.

He was sworn in as the 17th Governor of Nagaland back in 2013. Kumar also had briefly served as Governor of Manipur during the same year. Kumar has worked in various positions in CBI and elite SPG. He hailed from Nahan, a small hill town, in Himachal Pradesh and had completed his doctorate from Himachal Pradesh University.

Kumar was appointed as CBI chief at a time when the agency was facing a lot of criticism for its shoddy investigation in the sensational Arushi-Hemraj murder case of Noida. He had subsequentgly announced the formation of a new team to investigate the case. According to reports, he had personally monitored the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in which Home Minister Amit Shah was arrested.

