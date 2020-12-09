West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took to Twitter to express concern about Bhattacharjee's health, visited the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, where the latter is undergoing treatment.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was Wednesday admitted to the hospital after his breathing-related problems deteriorated. The former Bengal CM was shifted to the ICU where his condition is said to be critical. Doctors attending the veteran CPI-M leader said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and that they started his treatment but he continues to be critical.

"Mr Bhattacharya is undergoing treatment at the Critical Care Unit, where he has been put on non-invasive ventilation and maintaining an oxygen saturation of 95 per cent. He remains critical but responding to the treatment," a senior official of the hospital told news agency PTI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took to Twitter to express concern about Bhattacharjee's health, visited the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, where the latter is undergoing treatment. Banerjee was briefed about his health by doctors.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.



Bhattacharjee was hospitalised today due to breathing problems

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also wished the 76-year-old CPI-M leader a speedy recovery and said that he was getting updates from hospital authorities on Bhattacharjee's health condition.

"Wishing speedy health recovery of Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted in Hospital. Getting update from hospital authorities," the Governor wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra has sought people's cooperation with the hospital authorities.

"Well-wishers are requested to co-operate with the hospital authority for maintaining strict discipline in this regard," he tweeted.

