New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was put under mechanical ventilation after his health condition worsened on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The three-time former CM was admitted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital with post-COVID complications.

"Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi is on mechanical ventilation, incubated today evening on inotropic support. His condition is critical," said Abhijeet Sharma, Superintendent of GMCH, as quoted by the agency.

85-year-old Gogoi had tested positive for coronavirus in August and was addmitted to hospital for two months, according to media reports. He was administered plasma therapy and subsequently his condition had become stable. Gogoi was discharged from hospital on October 25 after over 60 days in the hospital.

The senior Congress leader had served Assam's Chief Minister between 2001 and 2016. He is the longest-serving CM of the state.

