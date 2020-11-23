Tarun Gogoi Passes Away: President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders expressed their condolences on Gogoi's demise.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Assam CM and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi has passed away in Guwahati, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday. He was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The Congress veteran suffered multiple organ failure.

Gogoi had tested coronavirus positive and had been battling with post-Covid-19 complications for a month. The three-time chief minister had been on complete life-support since Saturday and his health deteriorated even further on Monday.

The Congress stalwart in Assam had tested coronavirus positive on August 25. He was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital the next day. Gogoi recovered from covid-19 and was discharged from the hospital after two months.

However, he was re-admitted to the GMCH on November 2 due to post-Covid complications and was kept on non-invasive ventilation till his condition deteriorated on Saturday. He was then put on complete life support but his health didn't improve.

Political Reactions on Tarun Gogoi's death

President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders expressed their condolences on Gogoi's demise.

"Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," wrote President Kovind.

"He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters," he added.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed him a Congress leader who devoted his life to bring people of Assam together. Gandhi said that Gogoi was a great teacher for him and that he will miss him.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family," Gandhi said.

Assam CM Sarbanada Sonowal said that it was and end of an era in Assam's public life and expressed his condolences. "I express heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Chief Minister, a tall leader & our most respected Tarun Gogoi da. It's the end of an era in Assam's public life. He was so vibrant and full of life until a few days back, couldn't believe this sad news," he said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma