Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's Daughter Found Dead

Uma was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and was the youngest of four sisters.

By Anushka Vats
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 06:40 PM IST
Image Source: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter Uma Maheshwari was found dead after she committed suicide at her residence in Jubilee hills in Hyderabad, said police on Monday.

"Uma Maheshwari committed suicide in her residence at Jubilee hills on Monday. Uma Maheshwari is former CM and TDP Party founder NTR's younger daughter," said M Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The police soon after receiving the information, reached the spot and found that Uma Maheshwari hanged herself to death in her residence. Her body has been shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem by the police. A case has also been filed under Section 174 CrPC and the police are carrying the further investigations.

Uma was the youngest among 12 children of the TDP founder and was the youngest of four sisters. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuwaneswari, who is TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife, are her sisters. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari's residence.

(With agency inputs)

