New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has reportedly admitted his role in Delhi riots, an Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police claimed. According to news agency ANI, the IR report said that Hussain has confessed he incited people for the violence that broke out in North East Delhi in February this year.

The suspended AAP leader also told the police that he had met JNU leader Umar Khalid at Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8, the agency reported. While Tahir Hussain's task was to collect glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones, his acquaintance Khalid Saifi was asked to gather people on the streets for the protest.

"Khalid Saifi, along with his friend Ishrat Jahan, first started a dharna demonstration in Khureji on the lines of Shaheen Bagh. On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots," Tahir Hussain told the police during interrogation, according to ANI.

"On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump's visit so that the government kneel," ANI quoted him as telling the police.

Tahir Hussain is one of the key accused in the killing of IB official Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh area on February 26.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma