New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With world's largest COVID-19 inoculation drive kicked off, the Delhi government has planned to take a slew of measures, including formal phone calls and counselling, to allay the apprehensions of the health workers about the vaccine and encourage them to come forward for inoculation.

The health care and frontline workers have been prioritised in the first phase of the inoculation drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. A total of 4,319 health workers have been administered the vaccine at 81 centres in the national capital -- nearly half of the set target of 8,117.

"We will hold counselling sessions to create awareness so that apprehensions of the health workers could be allayed. They will also be called on phones to seek their confirmation and also to encourage them to come forward for taking the vaccines," a senior Delhi government official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The official added that it is necessary for the government to boost the confidence about vaccination since it is a voluntary exercise. The Health Ministry's FAQs on the vaccines specify that it is not mandatory for a person to be inoculated.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jail told reporters on Sunday that some people did not turn up for vaccination at the last moment. This, despite the fact that the cost of inoculating all the health care and frontline workers in the country will be borne by the Central government.

India, however, inoculated the most number of people in the world in 24 hours on the very day the vaccination drive was kicked off. At the same time, 447 cases of adverse events have been reported since yesterday. Of these 447 cases, only three required hospitalisation, while the rest developed minor symptoms like headache, nausea and fever. 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the second day in 553 sessions across six states, taking the tally to 2,24,301.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja