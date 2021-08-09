The Foreign nationals can use their passports as ID for registrations on CoWIN.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Health Ministry on Monday allowed the Foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take COVID vaccines. The Foreign nationals can use their passports as ID for registrations on CoWIN.

"Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination," the Government of India said in a statement.

The government said that it recognises the fact that a significant number of foreign nationals live in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. "In these areas, the potential of spread of COVID-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons," the government added.

