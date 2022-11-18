Foreign Ministry Driver Arrested For Passing Confidential Information To Pakistan, Was Honey-Trapped

THE DELHI Police on Friday arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over espionage charges. It has been alleged that the driver was passing confidential and sensitive information to some Pakistanis. Police sources, meanwhile, have stated that the driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan's secret agency ISI.

As per initial reports, the arrested man was allegedly transferring sensitive information and confidential documents in exchange for money to a Pakistani national. Media reports further stated that the Pakistani national was allegedly pretending to be an Indian named Poonam Sharma.

He was caught from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, and it is suspected that he had transferred a lot of sensitive information.

The police are conducting further investigation in the matter.

Earlier in July, an Indian army soldier was arrested in a case of espoinage. Shantimoy Rana, who was posted in Rajasthan, was honey-trapped by two women. According to the DG of Intelligence, Umesh Mishra, he shared classified information related to his regiment and videos of army exercises with them through social media.