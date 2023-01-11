'For Welfare Of All': Nitish Kumar Defends Bihar Caste Census After Plea Challenges It In SC

State employees have started carrying out their duties for the caste census in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed disappointment over a petition challenging his government’s decision to conduct a caste census. The petition against the census has been filed before the Supreme Court, according to a PTI report.

He tried to shield the caste census from litigation by clarifying that what his government is doing in Bihar is “ganana” (headcount) and not a “Janganana”. The PIL filed in the Supreme Court argues that a census can only be carried out by the Centre.

"It filled me with surprise when I learned about the petition. Why should anybody have a problem with the survey? It is being carried out with the welfare of all sections of society in mind," CM Nitish Kumar asserted.

The Chief Minister was visiting the northern Bihar district of Madhubani as part of his ongoing “Samadhan Yatra”, when he made the remark.

The petition is slated for a hearing later this month, according to a report by PTI. A couple of advocates have filed this petition.

The JD(U) chief said, "it is not that my party imposed its own will for the survey which followed two unanimous resolutions passed by the legislature and an all-party meeting. Moreover, caste-based reservations have been in place for long. My party even supported 10 per cent quotas for economically weaker sections among the upper castes".

The PIL has argued expressing fears that the survey could intensify caste divides in society.

"I have said it before and say it again that we will share the report of our survey with the Centre so that other parts of the country may take a leaf out of our book," added the state’s longest serving chief minister, as quoted by PTI.

"A similar survey was conducted by the Centre a decade ago but it was found to be not up to the mark. Later, a couple of other states also undertook similar exercises. I am sure we will be doing the best job," he said.

The survey will also consider members of families who are living outside the state, the Chief Minister said, as quoted by PTI, while replying to a query.

"We guess more than one crore people from Bihar are in other states. COVID lockdown brought into the spotlight the large number of migrants who returned by train loads. The survey will give an exact idea," he said.

(With agency inputs)