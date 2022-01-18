New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the second year in a row, India will not host any chief guest from foreign countries on the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The invitation sent to Heads of five Central Asian countries stands cancelled now, according to ANI sources.

"There will be no foreign chief guest from Central Asian countries on Republic Day this year due to COVID-19. The government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries but the plans have now been cancelled," news agency ANI tweeted.

India was planning to invite the heads of 5 Central Asian countries which included Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

Approximately 24,000 people will be permitted to attend the Republic Day parade this year. Of these, 19,000 people would be invited and the rest would be the general public, who can purchase tickets, PTI sources said.

The list of invitees, this year, includes construction workers, sanitation workers, front line workers and auto-rickshaw drivers, sources from Defence Ministry stated. The purpose is to give opportunity to every person in the society. The invitees have to be fully vaccinated.

Total 600 young artists, who will perform at Rajpath this year, have been selected through nationwide competition 'Vande Bharatam' organised by MoD & Ministry of Culture to ensure participation of people from all over the country and encourage talented dancers.

Further, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the parade. Social distancing norms would be followed while making the seating arrangements and sanitiser dispensers will be available everywhere. Wearing masks would be compulsory.

This year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of visitors has been substantially curtailed. "We are looking at a range of 5000 to 8000 people but we have not yet finalised that. Last year, 25,000 visitors had taken part in it: Senior Defence Ministry officials said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha