New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the first time since April, Rajasthan reported zero deaths from novel coronavirus on Friday, even as 471 new cases of the infection were reported. A total of 537 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 3,01,962, while active cases stood at 7402, according to the latest health bulletin.

The state had reported four Covid deaths and 507 news cases of the infection yesterday. The positive cases has hovered below five per cent over the past few weeks, while the recovery rate has topped 96 per cent.

With 96 new cases on Friday, Jaipur remains one of the worst-affected areas, followed by Jodhpur with 41 new cases, the Health Bulletin suggested, as reported by news agency ANI.

On January 2, Rajasthan government had announced the imposition of a 10-hour-long night curfew within the urban limits of 13 district head quarter towns in the state in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions were imposed from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, and Ganganagar.

Prior to that, the government had announced night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh to prevent people from gathering for New Year celebrations, PTI had reported. The restrictions had remained in place until 6 am on January 1. The government had also banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers on the occasion.

A total of 3,12,091 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, while 2727 people have succumbed to the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic.

