The AAP shared a photograph of the MP apparently from his recent vacation from the Maldives and asked if he was tweeting from there.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP leader and MP from Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday mocked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over "house arrest" claims and said that farmers are just an excuse for him to come to power in Punjab.

"Farmers are just an excuse to come to power in Punjab. Locking yourself up in the home and shouting "house arrest, only Arvind Kejriwal can do," the cricketer-turned-politician wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal and his party have extended their full support to the farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government over three farm laws, they say are "anti-farmers". He also visited them at Singhu Border to review arrangements made for them.

The Aam Aadmi Party was quick to respond to Gambhir's tweet. The AAP shared a photograph of the MP apparently from his recent vacation from the Maldives and asked if he was tweeting from there.

Recently, Gambhir had shared photos from his vacation on Instagram. "One life, spend it with the ones who make it worth living!" he captioned his Instagram post.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other parts of the country have been protesting against the Narendra Modi government's three farms laws, they say are "pro-traders" and have nothing in favour of the farmers. The farmers want the government to scrap the "black laws" but their talks with the Centre have yielded no results so far.

A large number of the protesters are farm Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party had managed to win big in its first-ever election and became the main Opposition party. Outside Delhi, AAP has a strong presence in Punjab where it hopes to come to power in next elections.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma