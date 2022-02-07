New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The daily COVID-19 cases dropped below 1 lakh in India on Monday for the first time since January 5, as the country reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,99,054 recoveries, and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in around 32 days that daily cases have dropped below one lakh.

The active cases count stands at 11,08,938 which comprises 2.62 per cent of the total infections, death toll at 5,02,874, and daily positivity rate was at 7.25 per cent.

The total number of vaccination counts in the country has reached 1,69,63,80,755.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

The 895 new fatalities include 515 from Kerala and 66 from Maharashtra.

So far, 5,02,874 deaths have been reported in the country, including 1,43,074 from Maharashtra, 58,255 from Kerala, 39,347 from Karnataka, 37,759 from Tamil Nadu, 25,983 from Delhi, 23,318 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,823 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday granted emergency-use approval to the single-show Sputnik Light vaccine. This is the 9th Covid vaccine approved in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

