New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 cases dropped to 35.16 lakh on Monday after the country reported less than three lakh active new infections for the first time since April 21. According to Union Health Ministry, the country in the last 24 hours, recorded 2.81 lakh cases and 4,106 deaths while 3.78 lakh patients recovered from the infection during the same period.

Currently, India's total caseload stands at 2.49 crore while the recovery rate has improved to 84.25 per cent as the total number of recoveries is at 2.11 crore. On the other hand, India has recorded 2.74 lakh deaths so far with a fatality rate of 1.09 per cent, the lowest in the world.

India, hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, has been witnessing a dip in daily cases over the past few days. However, the Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols are followed.

Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he has decided to extend the lockdown in the national capital for another week. Apart from Delhi, neighbouring Haryana and Punjab also extended the restrictions for another week.

Before Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial corona curfew in the state for another week while the governments in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also mulling extending restrictions as they fear that cases might rise again.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held telephonic conversations with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry to discuss the COVID situation in their states.

The Prime Minister has been speaking with chief ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. Last week, he had held conversations with chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma