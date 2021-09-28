New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India's active COVID-19 caseload has dropped to 2.92 lakh after the country reported just 18,795 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the first in 201 days when India has reported less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases.

As per the Health Ministry data, Kerala remains the top contributors to India's daily COVID-19 cases as it reported 11,699 fresh infections. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, reported 2,432 new COVID-19 cases while Tamil Nadu reported 1,657 new infections. The national capital Delhi reported just 32 new COVID-19 cases while Uttar Pradesh, which has been widely lauded over its coronavirus management reported just six fresh infections.

Meanwhile, 179 deaths and 26,030 recoveries were reported in India during the same period that pushed the country's toll and total recoveries to 4.47 lakh and 3.29 crore respectively, said the Health Ministry. It noted that India's COVID-19 case mortality stands at 1.33 per cent while the recovery rate is at 97.81 per cent.

The Health Ministry also said that more than 87.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India under the Centre's centralised vaccine drive. Over 1.02 crore jabs were administered on Monday, it said.

"More than 84.70 crore vaccine doses provided to States and Union territories (UTs) so far, and over 42.83 lakh doses (42,83,200) are in the pipeline. Over 4.75 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs," Health Ministry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Following is a brief report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

* Total cases: 3,36,97,581

* Total recoveries: 32,9,58,002

* Death toll: 4,47,373

* Active cases: 2,92,206

* Total vaccination: 87,07,08,636

Though there has been a decline in India's active COVID-19 cases, health experts and doctors have warned against any kind of laxity and asked people to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms during the upcoming festive season to avoid a third possible wave of the pandemic.

"Even though the cases have reduced, the disease is not over. The pandemic is still going on and scientists all over the world know that a third wave is likely to come. We all know that the covid virus is changing strains, and whenever it happens, the intensity and number of cases also increase quite significantly," said Dr Surekha Kishore, Executive Director of AIIMS Gorakhpur, at Jagran Dialogues.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma