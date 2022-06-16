New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the first time in 111 days, India reported more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases (12,213 exactly) with a daily positivity rate of 2.35 per cent that pushed the country's active caseload to 58,215, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

India had reported over 12,000 COVID-19 cases last time on February 24 when it reported 13,166 new infections.

Maharashtra remained the biggest contributor to India's daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 4,024 new infections - a 36 per cent rise from the previous day - and two deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, four new cases of B.A.5 variant were also reported in Maharashtra.

The cases were detected from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, the state health department said.

It also said that Mumbai remained the worst-hit city in the state and reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily count registered since January 23, in the last 24 hours. On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases.

Delhi, meanwhile, also continued to witness a massive spike in cases, reporting 1,375 new infections, the highest one-day since May 8, with a case positivity rate of 7.01 per cent. However, the city-state reported zero COVID-related deaths, as per the state health department.

Besides Delhi and Maharashtra, other states like Telangana (205 cases), Goa (82 cases), Tamil Nadu (476 cases), and Gujarat (184 cases) also witnessed a spike in daily infections.

The spike in cases has sparked fears that India might get hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave. Experts, however, have dismissed such fears, but stressed that people must follow appropriate COVID-19 norms and take all necessary precautions to ensure that cases do not rise again.

"Rising cases are probably due to a new subtype of Omicron variant. No need to get panicked about it as it`s causing mostly upset respiratory tract infections with very rare severe disease," Dr Harshal R. Salve, Associate Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, told news agency IANS.

"Such peaks will be expected in future as mutation in the virus is a continuous phenomenon," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma