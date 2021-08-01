For 5th straight day in a row, India reports over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases as active caseload rises to 4.10 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased by 2,032 after the country reported 41,831 new positives in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. This is for the fifth straight day when India has reported over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, 541 deaths were reported on Sunday while 39,258 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection during the same period, it said.
Currently, India's active caseload stands at 4.10 lakh while more than 4.24 lakh patients have succumbed to infection. On the other hand, 3.08 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 97.36 per cent, the Health Ministry.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|7400
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|21180
|1931618
|13377
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3954
|43939
|229
|Assam
|13322
|547616
|5260
|Bihar
|457
|714735
|9643
|Chandigarh
|31
|61111
|811
|Chhattisgarh
|1863
|986621
|13524
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|29
|10617
|4
|Delhi
|581
|1410631
|25053
|Goa
|1058
|166941
|3147
|Gujarat
|252
|814549
|10076
|Haryana
|712
|759566
|9635
|Himachal Pradesh
|1217
|201289
|3521
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1176
|315908
|4378
|Jharkhand
|252
|341793
|5128
|Karnataka
|23820
|2844742
|36562
|Kerala
|165011
|3208969
|16781
|Ladakh
|56
|20075
|207
|Lakshadweep
|84
|10055
|50
|Madhya Pradesh
|122
|781193
|10513
|Maharashtra
|80138
|6090786
|132791
|Manipur
|10540
|86403
|1556
|Meghalaya
|5966
|57949
|1085
|Mizoram
|12388
|26387
|150
|Nagaland
|1329
|25977
|566
|Odisha
|14538
|956828
|5902
|Puducherry
|962
|118158
|1795
|Punjab
|534
|582277
|16293
|Rajasthan
|248
|944465
|8954
|Sikkim
|3400
|22804
|344
|Tamil Nadu
|20716
|2504805
|34076
|Telangana
|9069
|632080
|3802
|Tripura
|3482
|74346
|755
|Uttarakhand
|632
|334145
|7362
|Uttar Pradesh
|712
|1684973
|22756
|West Bengal
|11113
|1498770
|18136
|Total
|410952
|30820521
|424351
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Kerala continues to report the maximum cases. In the last 24 hours, the southern state reported more than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday but saw a decline in fatalities and a fall in the Test Positivity Rate to 12.31 per cent. The continous spike in cases has forced the Kerala government to imposed a weekend lockdown in the state.
The continous spike in cases has also triggered panic among people about a possible third wave of the pandemic. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that districts that were "severely" hit by the second wave may not see an "equally intense third wave".
"Talking about a third wave across the entire state may not be helpful as all districts didn’t experience the second wave uniformly. We need district-level infection control and management programmes," The Times of India quoted ICMR's Samiran Panda as saying.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
