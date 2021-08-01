India Coronavirus News: Currently, India's active caseload stands at 4.10 lakh while more than 4.24 lakh patients have succumbed to infection, said the Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased by 2,032 after the country reported 41,831 new positives in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. This is for the fifth straight day when India has reported over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 541 deaths were reported on Sunday while 39,258 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection during the same period, it said.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 4.10 lakh while more than 4.24 lakh patients have succumbed to infection. On the other hand, 3.08 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 97.36 per cent, the Health Ministry.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7400 129 Andhra Pradesh 21180 1931618 13377 Arunachal Pradesh 3954 43939 229 Assam 13322 547616 5260 Bihar 457 714735 9643 Chandigarh 31 61111 811 Chhattisgarh 1863 986621 13524 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 29 10617 4 Delhi 581 1410631 25053 Goa 1058 166941 3147 Gujarat 252 814549 10076 Haryana 712 759566 9635 Himachal Pradesh 1217 201289 3521 Jammu and Kashmir 1176 315908 4378 Jharkhand 252 341793 5128 Karnataka 23820 2844742 36562 Kerala 165011 3208969 16781 Ladakh 56 20075 207 Lakshadweep 84 10055 50 Madhya Pradesh 122 781193 10513 Maharashtra 80138 6090786 132791 Manipur 10540 86403 1556 Meghalaya 5966 57949 1085 Mizoram 12388 26387 150 Nagaland 1329 25977 566 Odisha 14538 956828 5902 Puducherry 962 118158 1795 Punjab 534 582277 16293 Rajasthan 248 944465 8954 Sikkim 3400 22804 344 Tamil Nadu 20716 2504805 34076 Telangana 9069 632080 3802 Tripura 3482 74346 755 Uttarakhand 632 334145 7362 Uttar Pradesh 712 1684973 22756 West Bengal 11113 1498770 18136 Total 410952 30820521 424351

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Kerala continues to report the maximum cases. In the last 24 hours, the southern state reported more than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday but saw a decline in fatalities and a fall in the Test Positivity Rate to 12.31 per cent. The continous spike in cases has forced the Kerala government to imposed a weekend lockdown in the state.

The continous spike in cases has also triggered panic among people about a possible third wave of the pandemic. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that districts that were "severely" hit by the second wave may not see an "equally intense third wave".

"Talking about a third wave across the entire state may not be helpful as all districts didn’t experience the second wave uniformly. We need district-level infection control and management programmes," The Times of India quoted ICMR's Samiran Panda as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma