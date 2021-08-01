New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased by 2,032 after the country reported 41,831 new positives in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. This is for the fifth straight day when India has reported over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 541 deaths were reported on Sunday while 39,258 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection during the same period, it said.

Currently, India's active caseload stands at 4.10 lakh while more than 4.24 lakh patients have succumbed to infection. On the other hand, 3.08 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 97.36 per cent, the Health Ministry.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7400 129
Andhra Pradesh 21180 1931618 13377
Arunachal Pradesh 3954 43939 229
Assam 13322 547616 5260
Bihar 457 714735 9643
Chandigarh 31 61111 811
Chhattisgarh 1863 986621 13524
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 29 10617 4
Delhi 581 1410631 25053
Goa 1058 166941 3147
Gujarat 252 814549 10076
Haryana 712 759566 9635
Himachal Pradesh 1217 201289 3521
Jammu and Kashmir 1176 315908 4378
Jharkhand 252 341793 5128
Karnataka 23820 2844742 36562
Kerala 165011 3208969 16781
Ladakh 56 20075 207
Lakshadweep 84 10055 50
Madhya Pradesh 122 781193 10513
Maharashtra 80138 6090786 132791
Manipur 10540 86403 1556
Meghalaya 5966 57949 1085
Mizoram 12388 26387 150
Nagaland 1329 25977 566
Odisha 14538 956828 5902
Puducherry 962 118158 1795
Punjab 534 582277 16293
Rajasthan 248 944465 8954
Sikkim 3400 22804 344
Tamil Nadu 20716 2504805 34076
Telangana 9069 632080 3802
Tripura 3482 74346 755
Uttarakhand 632 334145 7362
Uttar Pradesh 712 1684973 22756
West Bengal 11113 1498770 18136
Total 410952 30820521 424351

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Kerala continues to report the maximum cases. In the last 24 hours, the southern state reported more than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday but saw a decline in fatalities and a fall in the Test Positivity Rate to 12.31 per cent. The continous spike in cases has forced the Kerala government to imposed a weekend lockdown in the state.

The continous spike in cases has also triggered panic among people about a possible third wave of the pandemic. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that districts that were "severely" hit by the second wave may not see an "equally intense third wave".

"Talking about a third wave across the entire state may not be helpful as all districts didn’t experience the second wave uniformly. We need district-level infection control and management programmes," The Times of India quoted ICMR's Samiran Panda as saying.

