Food Delivery Agent Dies After Car Hits, Drags Him For 1 Km In Noida, Third Hit-And-Drag Case In A Week

A DELIVERY boy working with a food company was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car that went on to drag him for around one kilometre. The incident took place in the early hours of January 1 near the flyover at Sector 14-A in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the news agency IANS reported on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushal Yadav, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. He reportedly used to work at the food delivery company 'Swiggy'. This hit-and-drag case is similar to the Delhi horror where a 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometres in the national capital on the day of New Year. The incident took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, from where she had been dragged to Kanjhawala.

The incident was so gruesome that not a single clothe was on a woman's body. All the five accused in the case have been arrested and currently, they are in police custody.

According to sources, as quoted by IANS, said that when Kaushal's cousin Amit Kumar called him around the same time when the mishap took place, the phone call was answered by an Ola cab driver who informed Amit that Kaushal was hit by a car. Soon after, Amit along with others rushed to the spot. They brought Kausal to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kaushal's family members have filed an FIR at a police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

On Wednesday another ghastly mishap was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district when a woman riding a scooty was hit by a truck and dragged her body for several kilometres.

As per the media reports, the woman who was on a two-wheeler got stuck in the truck and the vehicle caught fire due to which the woman died on the spot. The truck reportedly dragged the woman for over 3 kilometres.