New Delhi | IANS: The graph of Covid-19 cases in India is once again rising and now they are becoming a cause of concern. Seeing the situation of surge in Covid-19 cases over the past week, the centre has written to five states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala to continue monitoring the spread of the infection. These five states are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases.

In the letter, the centre has asked these states to immediately take required and effective measures in order to bring down the numbers of Covid cases in their respective places. Further, the centre also believes that the state that possibly has a localised spread of the infection are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

"A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 3 months. However, from past 1 week, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed with 15,708 cases reported in week ending May 27, 2022 rising to 21,055 cases reported in week ending June 3, 2022," the Health Ministry said.The ministry also raised concern over rising positivity rate.

"Also, there is a rise in weekly positivity from 0.52 per cent in week ending May 27, 2022 to 0.73 per cent in week ending June 3, 2022," said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary.

Bhushan said that there are a few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases indicating the possibility of a localised spread of infection.

"There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," he added.

The Centre has advised the states to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by the ministry.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen