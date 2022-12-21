'Follow COVID Guidelines Or Postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra': Mansukh Mandaviya Writes To Rahul Gandhi

AS THE concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in several parts of the world increase, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday has written a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them "follow COVID-19 protocols during the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra".

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, Mandaviya asked him either postpone the Bharat Jodo Yaatra or ensure that COVID-19 guidelines be followed strictly. "Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the letter reads.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated.

The health minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, doesn't go down well with the Congress leaders with party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accusing the BJP of having double standards. "I want to ask BJP did PM Modi follow COVID protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention," Chowdhury, as quoted by ANI, said.

Notably, the Yatra observed its last day in Rajasthan on Tuesday and entered Haryana today. Mansukh Mandaviya will today hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in the country today. He will also review meetings on Covid-19 situations in other countries.

ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, writes Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to States and Union Territories.

"All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," said Union Health Secretary.

Amid the rising COVID cases in China, a top Indian health expert on Tuesday cautioned the people while asking them to keep a close vigil on the situation in the country. However, the expert said that there is nothing to panic about as the country's system is "vigilant". The remarks were made by Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 working group NTAGI.



