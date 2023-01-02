Fog Covers Delhi As IMD Predicts Temperature To Remain Below Normal Across Many Regions Of India

Delhi residents woke up to the scenes of shallow fog covering the city, as the temperature dipped to a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The Air Quality Index in the national capital was recorded at 239, which just below the “poor” category.

"For the next three days, surface wind speed (calm to 12 km/h) and temperature (saximum 19-18 degrees Celsius; minimum 6-4 degrees) are likely to worsen the air quality. Mixing layer height is likely to be 1.0 km that helps dilution of pollutants," informed System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, quoted by IANS.

Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and isolated regions of Bihar are likely to witness dense to very dense fog due to light winds and high moisture close to the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains.

The IMD also informed that dense fog is likely to cover Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh for the next 2 to 3 days.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over the northern parts of Rajasthan during January 1-3 and cold wave conditions thereafter. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during January 1-4; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during January 1-5 and over West Uttar Pradesh on January 2 and 3," the Department added.

The minimum and maximum tempretures in January 2023, are most likely to be below normal over many regions of central, adjoining areas of peninsular, East, and NorthWest India, IMD has predicted.

The IMD also predicts that monthly rainfall over seven subdivisions of Northwest India -East and West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh will be below normal. It will be less than 78 per cent of the Long Period Average, IMD informed on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures were in the range of three to seven degree.

