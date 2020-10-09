However, the 72-year-old leader will remain in jail as the Dumka treasury case is still pending in the court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the Chaibasa Treasury case related to the fodder scam.

The case involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the chief minister of the state.

However, the 72-year-old leader will remain in jail as the Dumka treasury case is still pending in the court. The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister.

Yadav, who has been lodged in prison since December 2017, was sentenced seven years of jail in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam. Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The Jharkhand High court has also asked Prasad to submit two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each, and deposit penalty of Rs 2 lakh which was awarded by a special CBI court to secure his bail.

The court also sought his medical report and the details of all those he has met during the course of his treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Earlier, the RJD supremo was granted bail in Deoghar treasury case.

Yadav was earlier shifted to the residence of the director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, where he had been admitted for months owing to poor health, to prevent exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

