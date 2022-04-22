Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Doranda treasury case. Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition was considered by the court before granting him bail. The former Bihar CM was convicted in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury case on February 15 by a special CBI court in Ranchi.

The CBI court had sentenced him to five years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh. This is the fifth and final fodder scam case in which the former Bihar Chief Minister has been found guilty. The Rs 950-crore scam relates to the fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan