New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the need to maintain a good pace of COVID-19 vaccine administration and said that there should be no laxity in the ongoing vaccination drive. PM Modi made the remarks at a meeting, held via video conferencing, with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low vaccination coverage.

"Progress made so far is due to your hard work. Every member of the administration, ASHA workers worked a lot, walked for miles and took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after 1 Billion, a new crisis can come," the Prime Minister said.

"They say one must never underestimate disease and enemies. They have to be fought against till the very end. So, I would want that there should be no laxity in the ongoing vaccination drive," he added.

The prime minister also asserted that the COVID-19 vaccination drive needed to be taken door-to-door and asked officials of districts having low inoculation to adopt innovative ways to boost the campaign. Pointing out that he recently met Pope Francis at the Vatican City, the prime minister said special emphasis was needed on taking the message of religious leaders spreading awareness and encouraging the vaccination drive to the people.

He urged the district officials to take the help of local religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and fight rumours. Modi stressed that there is a need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low coverage.

"So far you've been working to take people to vaccination centres, now it's time to reach every house and work with 'har ghar dastak' campaign. Ensure that the first dose is given to unvaccinated people, but also give equal attention to second dose", the prime minister said.

The districts in focus at the meeting were those with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine. PM Modi asked officials to address the challenge of "rumour" and "misconception among people" to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

The Prime Minister interacted with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. India has administered more than 107.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.



(With Agencies Inputs)

