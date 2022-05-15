New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A flood-like situation is formed in many areas of district Dima Hasao amid incessant rains in Assam. The state has been receiving continuous rain since the onset of Cyclone Asani, causing water-logging in many areas.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, landslides have been reported from 12 villages of Dima Hasao district so far due to heavy rainfall. Around 80 houses are badly affected in the Haflong area and three people, including a woman, were killed in a landslide. The Indian Army personnel carried out rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Balichara and Barkhola in Cachar district last night.

Here are the top developments

1. The Met department issued “be prepared” alert in several districts in parts of the western, central and Barak Valley regions of Assam on Saturday.

2. The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and “watch” alert in other areas of the state from Sunday till Tuesday.

3. The Met advisory has asked people to avoid going to areas facing waterlogging problems.

3. The rainfall is influenced by moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal formed over northeast India due to strong lower level southerly and southwesterly winds between May 13 and 17.

5. 4. In Dima Hasao, incessant rains over the past few days have affected life and damaged several residential and commercial buildings.

6. A stretch of road was washed away in Haflong area of Assam's Dima Hasao district due to torrential rains.

7. A total of 24,681 people in 94 villages of six districts- Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected by the floods, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

8. Trains are running late due to the heavy rains and landslides and several trains have been canceled in the Lumding-Badarpur section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

9. The heavy rain alert has been issued in Telangana, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram for the next five days.

10. An orange alert has been issued in Assam and Meghalaya.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha