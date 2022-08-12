Flood Alert Issued In Delhi As Yamuna Water Level Inches Closer To 'Danger' Mark

India's capital Delhi is battling a sudden rise in coronavirus for the past few days and now there is an alert issued by officials stating a flood scare due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. This year, the water level of the Yamuna river inched closer to the danger mark following discharge from Hathini Kund barrage in neighbouring Haryana, officials said.

The central control room of the irrigation and flood control department issued its first warning on Thursday morning after 1,34,912 cusecs of water were released at 7 am and another 1,82,295 cusecs of water were released at 8 am from the barrage, they said.

The officials also informed that they had deployed boats, and motorboats across the river to caution people.

"Water level is near warning zone. We've put up boats, and motorboats across the river to caution people. Shelters, food given to those who've been displaced due to this," Harish Kumar, Boat club in-charge said.

The water level at the old railway bridge on the Yamuna river was 204.29 metres at 8 am on Thursday. The warning level of the river is 204.50 metres while the danger level is 205.33 metres, officials said.

The river reached its highest level of 207.49 metres on September 6, 1978, and caused heavy floods in the city.

All the sector officers have been advised by the control room to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action, including deployment of a requisite number of quick reaction teams, to warn people residing within the river embankments, said Shiv Kumar, executive engineer and in-charge of the central control room.

Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in Haryana as well, as water in the river Yamuna continues to swell. According to reports, the water level suddenly started rising from 6 am, 1 lakh 82 thousand cusecs of water was discharged from Hathini Kund barrage at 8 am.