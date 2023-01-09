150 Flights Delayed Due To Dense Fog, Sharjah-Delhi Air India Express Flight Diverted To Jaipur

Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to poor visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

By JE News Desk
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 09:00 AM IST
Image for representational purpose/ANI

Delhi and parts of North India continued to be engulfed by dense fog on Monday morning, leading to delay in flights in the region. As many as 118 domestic departure and 32 domestic arrival flights have been delayed due to inclement weather, ANI quoted a Delhi airport official as saying.

Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to poor visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Two Spicejet flights from Ahmedabad to Delhi and from Pune to Delhi were also diverted to Jaipur. 

Several passengers were left stranded at the airport as their flights were rescheduled amid dense fog and low visibility.

A flight information display system at the Delhi airport showed several delayed flights. (Image: ANI)

