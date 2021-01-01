The Commercial flight service between India and the United Kingdom will resume from January 8, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The flight operations between India and the United Kingdom will resume from January 8 in a restricted manner, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Puri said that the operations will be restricted to just 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad until January 23.

"It has been decided that flights between India and UK will resume from January 8, 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only," Puri Tweeted.

Details regarding the development will be issued "shortly" by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, added Puri.

The ban on flight operations was imposed after a new strain of coronavirus was found in the UK. Following this, the samples of all UK returnees found positive in RT-PCR test were genome sequenced by a consortium of 10 government labs i.e. INSACOG. The new strain is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the existing strain.

So far, 29 people in India have tested positive for the new strain of virus. Out of these, eight people have been registered at National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi, two at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi, 10 at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences in Bangalore. Three such cases have been detected at Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, five at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences in Bangalore, and one at National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja