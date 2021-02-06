The security forces had earlier issued an alert that Sikh separatist leaders and Khalistani terrorists are planning to revive their moment in India through farmers' protest.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could raise the alarm among security forces, flags with portraits bearing resemblance to Sikh separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were seen during farmers' 'chakka jam' on Saturday in Punjab's Ludhiana.

News agency ANI shared the video in which a flag mounted on the top of a tractor with a portrait of Bhindranwale was seen during Saturday's 'chakka jam'. However, English Jagran does not independently verify the veracity of the video.

The security forces had earlier issued an alert that Sikh separatist leaders and Khalistani terrorists are planning to revive their moment in India through farmers' protest. Earlier, Jagran had also reported that Sikh For Justice (SFJ) and other Khalistani groups are planning to carry out attacks across India.

Jagran sources have claimed that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is also backing pro-Khalistani groups and have asked them to recruit new troops to carry out attacks across India, especially in Punjab and New Delhi.

Last month, the Delhi Police had also issued a similar warning and claimed that as many as 300 Pakistani Twitter handles have been created to disrupt farmers' protest and "create confusion".

"Over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too," the Delhi Police had said earlier.

In December, the Delhi Police had also arrested five Khalistani terrorists from Shakarpur and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from them. In that same month, the police claimed that the SFJ is planning to hijack two Air India flights to London.

Following the warning from the intelligence agencies, the government had said that it is working closely with states "to apprise them of the threats posed, convey its concerns and seek their interventions" as several anti-India activities are being planned abroad to disrupt farmers' protest in the country.

