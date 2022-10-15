'Five-Foot' Long Asiatic Water Snake Spotted At Amit Shah's Delhi Residence

A FIVE-foot-long checkered keelback, also known as the Asiatic water snake was spotted near the guard room in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence. After security personnel discovered that the snake was harmless and non-venomous, they informed Wildlife SOS, an organisation dedicated to the conservation and protection of wildlife.

Geared with rescue equipment, a two-member rescue team rushed to the snake's aid. Meanwhile, the snake had made its way inside a gap between the wooden panels around the guard room," Wildlife SOS said. A two-person NGO team eventually managed to save the distraught snake that had taken refuge between wooden panels after a brief period of effort.

"On Thursday morning, security personnel were shocked to stumble upon a checkered keelback snake on the premises of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's bungalow in New Delhi. On spotting the reptile near the guard room, they immediately alerted Wildlife SOS on its 24x7 helpline number 9871963535,” Wildlife SOS said, PTI reported.

A Checkered keelback reptile is found predominantly in water bodies such as lakes, rivers and ponds, drains, agricultural lands, wells etc. The species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

"We are grateful to the security personnel working in the Union Home Minister's residence for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency. This shows a high level of compassion on their part and sets an example for others to follow. Often the plight of urban wildlife is dismissed because people consider them to be a nuisance and they are often met with hostility," Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, of Wildlife SOS, as quoted by news agency PTI said.

It was reported that over 70 snakes were rescued from different parts of Delhi during the monsoon season.