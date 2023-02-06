Five Non-BJP Govts Across India To Restart Old Pension Scheme; Know Which States Will Implement OPS

MINISTRY of Finance on Monday said that five state governments have decided to revert to the old pension scheme. According to the finance ministry, five states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh would restart the old pension schemes. These five states are run by non-BJP governments, let us tell you that, the OPS was discontinued by the NDA government in 2004.

In Lok Sabha today, minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said as per RBI's report titled 'State Finances: A Study of Budget of 2022-23', the annual saving in fiscal resources that reversion to the old pension scheme entails is short-lived.

"The state governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have informed the central government/Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) about their decision to restart Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for their state government employees," Minister Karad said.

He further said there is no provision under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act vide which the accumulated corpus of the subscribers, viz governments' and employees' contribution towards NPS along with accruals, can be refunded and deposited back to the state government.

Meanwhile, according to the Reserve Bank of India's report titled 'State Finances: A Study of Budget of 2022-23', the annual saving in fiscal resources that reversion to the old pension scheme entails is short-lived. By postponing the current expenses to the future, states risk the accumulation of unfunded pension liabilities in the coming years.

Last month, RBI cautioned states against reverting to the Dearness Allowance-linked old pension scheme (OPS), which was in place till 2004, stating that it will add to the fiscal burden of states in the coming years.

Under the OPS, retired government employees received 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as monthly pensions. The amount keeps increasing with a hike in the DA rates.

As per the rule, only government employees were eligible for receiving a pension under the Old Pension Scheme after retirement. Then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government introduced the National Pension System.