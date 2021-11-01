New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Five more countries including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius, and Mongolia now recognises India's vaccination certificate Ministry of External Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed on Monday.

India's vaccine certificate now has been recognised in more than 30 countries across the world. Earlier, Hungary and Serbia were added to the list of countries who agreed to mutually recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, informed ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi a few days ago.

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues!



Five more recognitions for India’s vaccination certificate, including from Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 1, 2021

Check Full List of countries where the Cowin certificate is approved here:

-The United Kingdom

-Germany

-France

-Nepal

-Belarus

-Lebanon

-Armenia

-Ukraine

-Belgium

-Hungary

-Serbia

-Estonia

-Mauritius

-Mongolia

-State of Palestine

-Kyrgystan

According to Arindam, the recognition of the vaccination certificates will cater to help Indian citizens across the world for education, business, tourism, and other things in the post-pandemic world.

So far, many countries have already recognised India's Vaccination certificates but here are a few countries—including South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, and some others in Europe—from where travellers will have to follow additional measures, in addition to the mandatory Covid-19 protocols when they arrive in India.

The measures include mandatory quarantine, testing, Negative RT-PCR, and other screenings after arrival in the above-mentioned countries.

Earlier today, Australia has recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine of India and Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell AO tweeted, “Today, the @TGAgovau determined that Covaxin (manufactured by @BharatBiotech) vaccine would be ‘recognised’ for the purpose of establishing a traveler’s vaccination status."

Posted By: Ashita Singh