New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid border tensions in Ladakh, the Chinese troops have reportedly abducted five Indian nationals from near the border in Arunachal Pradesh. According to local media reports, the incident took place on September 3 when five local youths, who were working as porters with the Indian Army went missing from "Sera 7" area along the McMahon Line under Nacho Administration in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. The family members of the missing locals claimed that they were abducted by the Chinese PLA soldiers.

One of the family members of the missing youths appealed to the state government and authorities to bring them back. In a Facebook post, Prakash Ringling, brother of Prasad Ringling, who is among the five missing persons said that his brother was abducted by the Chinese Army along with four others from the Nacho circle area. He also shared a photo of his brother, who worked as a porter with the Indian Army.

Congress MLA from the northeastern state Ninong Ering also raised the issue and demanded a befitting reply to the Chinese Army. Sharing the screenshot of Prakash's Facebook post on Twitter, Ering said that the Chinese PLA troops reportedly abducted Indian nationals from the Upper Subansiri district near the China border.

Claiming that a similar incident had taken place a few months ago, the Congress leader demanded a befitting reply to the Chinese abduction of locals living near the border. The alleged abduction of locals by the Chinese soldiers has come at a time when the armies of the two Asian superpowers are engaged in a bitter faceoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma