Five Killed After Taliban Members Crash US Black Hawk Helicopter During Training Exercise | Watch

The story of a Taliban member attempting to fly a US army helicopter that crashed and killed three people has been making the rounds since September 10. The footage, however, has now been released.

A novice Taliban pilot crashes a $30 million American Black Hawk helicopter, killing one crew member, the training pilot, and himself.

Another Taliban member took the video.

Evidently the Taliban’s flight training on abandoned US Blackhawks hasn’t been going so good. This is one of several UH-64s that have reportedly gone down in the past few months in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/FJXkvr0MEj — Tim McMillan (@LtTimMcMillan) September 11, 2022

The Black Hawk helicopter reportedly crashed inside a military training base in Kabul. It was a four-bladed, twin-engine medium-lift utility military helicopter.

The incident was later confirmed by the Taliban's Ministry of Defense, which described it as a technical malfunction. The ministry reported that five more people were injured in the incident, which they described as a training flight.

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defense University," said Ministry of Defense spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people were also injured.

According to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the United States provided the Afghan government with defence goods and services worth approximately $28 billion between 2002 and 2017, including weapons, ammunition, vehicles, night-vision equipment, planes, and surveillance systems.

When the US-backed Afghan government was deposed in August of last year, some Afghan military personnel who had managed to flee boarded planes bound for Central Asian countries.

Before taking off from Kabul's airport, US troops destroyed over 70 planes, dozens of armoured vehicles, and air defence systems in a chaotic withdrawal operation.

Despite these actions, the Taliban retained control of a number of helicopters belonging to the Afghan National Security Defense Forces (ANSDF).

On August 15, 2021, Afghanistan's republic government was overthrown when Mohammad Ashraf Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates.

Presently, Afghanistan is facing serious human rights violations against women, children, and minorities.