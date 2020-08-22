According to the officials, the infiltrators were trying to enter the Indian side through the Khemkaran border in the Tarn Taran district when the BSF troops spotted them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot dead five intruders along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. The incident took place at around 4:45 am.

An official, as reported by news agency PTI said, "alert troops of the 103rd battalion noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the IB in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead”, the BSF officer said.

"Alert troops of 103 Bn #BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating IB. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon #BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Resultantly, 05 intruders were shot. Intensive search ops are underway," the BSF said in a tweet.

The officials said that an intensive search operation along the Indo-Pak border is underway. Personnel from BSF’s 103rd battalion have also recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols from the site where these intruders were killed, they added.

“The search operation is still going on. It is yet to be ascertained if those who were shot down are Pakistanis. An AK-series rifle and a rucksack have been recovered so far. We can tell about the motive of the accused once the operation is finished,” said a senior BSF official as quoted by Hindustan Times.

