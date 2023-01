Five CRPF soldiers were injured during a raid and encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa area.

An IED blast during a search and encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa town of Jharkhand's Singhbhum district on Wednesday injured as many as five Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Operations to evacuate the injured soldiers are going on, news agency ANI reported.

Also Watch:

Further details are awaited, according to the report.

(With agency inputs)