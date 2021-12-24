New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people, four from Noida and 1 from Delhi, for blackmailing Minister of States (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. According to the Delhi Police, they received a complaint from Ajay Mishra's staff that he received a call from unknown persons asking for money. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered in the New Delhi district and the arrest was made.

The minister has been in the news recently after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed.

The opposition has also been demanding his resignation from the post for the conduct of a free and fair probe into the matter. The calls demanding his resignation grew louder after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) termed the Lakhimpur Kheri violence a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the Magistrate court to add attempt to murder charges replacing other charges.

Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra's second plea was also rejected by the court citing the gravity of the matter and lack of evidence. Rejecting the bail application for the gravity of the crime, the court said in the order that there were not enough grounds for granting the plea, according to Yadav.

This bail application was filed after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had on December 14 allowed the Special Investigation Team probing the case to add sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous harm with dangerous weapons) in the FIR against Asish Mishra.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan