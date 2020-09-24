With the motto of 'Fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta Roz' (a dose of fitness every day for half an hour), PM Modi elucidated the significance of a healthy body and mind.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with renowned fitness influencers from across the country at the Fit India Dialogue to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.

During the Fit India Dialogue, PM Modi also launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’. The online interaction saw participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey, while PM Modi expressed his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life.

Prime Minister Modi also urged all citizens of the country to take fitness and physical activity seriously, especially in these unprecedented times of a pandemic. With the motto of 'Fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta Roz' (a dose of fitness every day for half an hour), PM Modi elucidated the significance of a healthy body and mind.

Interacting with India captain Virat Kohli, PM Modi thanked him for taking out his time from his busy IPL schedule. PM Modi also wished for Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma’s good health as the couple last week announced that they expecting their first child.

Kohli, during the interaction, focused on fitness and said “Fitness has to be the top priority. Earlier, to improve my game, I started to focus on fitness. But now I have realised fitness is the priority. Today, life has become too hectic. We will be left behind if we do not sync our fitness with our life”, he said.

“Everybody gets tired after physical activity, but it depends on your diet and lifestyle too. Our fitness level is still lower than that of other teams, and we need to fix that”, Kohli added.

PM Modi, while interacting with Jammu and Kashmir woman footballer Afshan Ashiq praised her journey and said that ‘Indian football fans will now be India's answer of Bend It Like Beckham’.

“You are a big inspiration for women, especially for women in Kashmir. By following you, girls all over the country will be empowered”, PM Modi said to Afshan Ashiq.

Meanwhile, the young goalkeeper noted that fitness is important as a woman in India even in domestic life. Afshan said that she meditates in the morning and also praised former India captain, MS Dhoni, for his coolness.

While interacting with actor and fitness influencer Milind Soman, PM Modi praised him and said that “You have been a vocal supporter of Make in India initiative. There is no age bar for fitness”.

Responding to PM’s praise, Soman said, “My mother inspires me while I inspire her too. You need to study yourself and make your own exercise routine. I don't go to the gym, I work with whatever I have available. It is very important to remain healthy and fit. The only thing you need in fitness is attitude and self-belief”.

“When you work with determination without any greed, no problems arise. If you do something with reluctance, you will not enjoy it. But if you are willingly doing something, not only do you enjoy it, but it also brings energy”, PM Modi said to him.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, during the interaction, said, “Your appeal for "vocal for local" is the need of the hour. When we say Haldi doodh (milk) is good for health, people don't listen. Call it "Turmeric Latte" and people have it to make it a statement. Compromising on a balanced and healthy diet is not good at all. Don't count what you eat. Eat enough to feel comfortable”.

PM Modi said, “Whenever I speak with my mother, which is once or twice a week, she always asks one thing - whether I am consuming Haldi (turmeric) or not”.

He also disclosed that he used to make parathas of the drum sticks and still consume them. He also promised to release the recipe of that to people.

Next PM Modi interacted with Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati, who is an alumnus of IIT and MIT. Interacting with PM Modi, he talked about his journey from an IITian to a fitness enthusiast and yoga guru. He listed out the importance of Yoga Ashram and said that when people enter an Ashram it was hard for them to adjust but with time they become beacons for change.

