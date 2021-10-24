Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday said that it reported its first Zika virus case. In a statement, the state officials said that the case was detected in the Kanpur district, adding that an Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection.

It said that the IAF official was suffering from fever for the past few days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district. His blood samples were sent to Pune for the examination which confirmed that the official is infected with the Zika virus.

Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh, quoted by news agency PTI, said that 22 more samples of people who came in patient's contact have been sent for examination. Singh said that an alert has also been issued and several teams have been asked to check the spread of the virus in the district.

Earlier in July this year, Kerala had reported a Zika case after a 24-year-old pregnant woman was found infected with the virus. Later in August, Maharashtra also reported a Zika case after a 50-year-old Pune woman tested positive for the infection.

However, doctors have claimed that "mild" Zika virus cases were present in India since April this year but they were not getting detected due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had been getting patients complaining of rashes and fever since April. I would say that it peaked around May, right after the monsoon season. But since the coronavirus was also peaking at the time, we were conducting teleconsultations and they did not come to the OPD," Dr Rajalakshmi, Senior consultant at the KIMSHEALTH hospital, told news agency ANI.

Zika virus, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), was identified in humans in Uganda and Tanzania in 1952 is and transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Doctors have said that the Zika virus has symptoms like fever, rashes and red eyes, adding that its treatment is "simple and easy".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma