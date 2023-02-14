'First Time A Prime Minister Admits To Vendetta Politics': Stalin Slams PM Modi's Parliament Speech

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying over his remark that the Enforcement Directorate was uniting the Opposition. Calling it a 'confessional' statement by the PM Modi, Stalin said it was for the first time that a prime minister admitted to carrying out 'vendetta politics'.

"For the first time, a Prime Minister has accepted in the Parliament that he does vendetta politics against the Opposition. This does not bode well for the country. It's certainly not good for democracy," said Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister further hit out at PM Modi for not answering the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi over BJP's link to billionaire Gautam Adani in Parliament. "There are several allegations against the PM and the BJP government, but he hasn't responded to anything. He says the trust of the people is his protective shield. The people don't think so," he said.

Stalin made the remark while taking an aim at state governor RN Ravi, who he said has learnt the art of speaking for hours without answering anyone's questions from PM Modi.

Hitting out at the PM's speech in Parliament, Stalin said it was "full of rhetoric", and did not offer any response to the BBC documentary series on the 2002 Gujarat riots or the allegations of stock manipulation against Adani Group.

"Allegations against the Adani group are direct allegations against the BJP government at the Centre. Even a Supreme Court bench, led by the Chief Justice of India, is hearing the case seriously. Hence, there must be a discussion in the Parliament, and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe needs to be ordered," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also backed Rahul Gandhi and said the questions raised by him in Parliament were "genuine and valid", and it was "shocking" that the PM did not give a single reply. Parts of Gandhi's speech were expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker, provoking protests by the grand old party.