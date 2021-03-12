During his address, PM Modi said that the four countries are united by their "democratic values", adding that Quad is an extension of India's tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually attended the historic first Quad summit and stressed that India, the United States of America (USA), Japan and Australia need to work together for "stability" in the Indo-Pacific region.

During his address, PM Modi said that the four countries are united by their "democratic values", adding that Quad is an extension of India's tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

"We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.

"Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good," he added.

US President Joe Biden also stressed at coordination among Quad members, saying Washington DC is committed to working with its allies in the Indo-Pacific region to achieve stability.

Stressing that Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, President Biden said that it is "dedicated to the practical solutions and concrete results".

"We are launching a new ambitious joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit, strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific," President Biden said.

While the four countries held the meet to increase cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, China ahead of the summit issued a statement, saying exchanges and cooperation between countries should contribute to mutual understanding rather than targeting a third party and refrain from pursuing exclusive blocs.

"We hope that relevant countries uphold the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win results and refrain from pursuing exclusive blocs and do things that are conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years. Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

