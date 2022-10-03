First Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' Inducted Into IAF | All You Need To Know

INDIAN Air Force's first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) was inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur today in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari. The LCH has been officially named Prachand.

Ahead of his visit to Jodhpur, the defence minister said the induction of the helicopters will be a "big boost" to the IAF's "combat prowess".

Features of LCH?

The LCH, developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions.

According to officials, the LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability.

It can land and take off from a height of 5,000 metres while carrying fuel and weapons. The Ministry said 10 helicopters would be for the IAF and five will be for the Indian Army.

The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.

It can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) of adversaries.

The officials said state-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced visual, aural, radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated into the LCH.

Where Can the LCH be Deployed?

The LCH can be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, India is continually improving its capacity to design, develop, and produce innovative cutting-edge technologies and systems on its own in the defence sector.

The production of LCH by HAL will give a further push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and advance defence production in the country.





