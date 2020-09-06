In a first confirmed case of coronavirus reinfection in Bengalurur, a 27-year-old woman has tested Covid-19 positive a month after recovery, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru said on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first confirmed case of coronavirus reinfection in Bengaluru, a 27-year-old woman has tested Covid-19 positive a month after recovery, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru said on Sunday. The hospital said that the woman had first contracted the virus in July and was discharged after testing negative. However, the hospital said, she developed mild symptoms of coronavirus a month after recovery and found positive again.

The hospital said that the woman had recovered well and was discharged only after testing negative, adding that this could be the first reported case of coronavirus reinfection in Bengaluru.

"In the first week of July, the patient was symptomatic (fever, cough and sore throat) and was tested positive. She was admitted to the hospital and recovered well. A repeat test was conducted on her, which turned out to be negative, post which she was discharged on July 24. However, nearly after a month, in the last week of August, she developed mild symptoms again and has tested positive again. Both times she did not have any severe disease. This is possibly the first reported case of Covid reinfection in Bengaluru," Dr Pratik Patil, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road was quoted as saying by India Today.

This is not the first case of coronavirus reinfection and a 34-year-old man in Hong Kong last month contracted the virus again nearly four months after recovery.

Patil said that in usual cases of infection, the Covid Immunoglobulin G antibody is tested positive after two to three weeks of infection. However, in case of the Bengaluru woman, the antibody has tested negative. This means she either didn't develop the antibodies against coronavirus or they vanished in one month.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma