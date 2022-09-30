Firing Inside Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital After Brawl Between Jamia Students; 2 Injured, FIR Filed

A STUDENT of Jamia Millia Islamia University was allegedly shot at and injured by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises. The police have registered an FIR in connection with an incident of firing.

According to Delhi police, at around 8.50 pm on Thursday, information was received regarding a brawl at Jamia Millia Islamia university library. During the inquiry, it was found that there was a fight between two groups of students, a senior police officer had said.

In the incident, a law student Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained a blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar with his friend Nauman Ali for treatment, the officer had said.

Police said another student Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also visited the hospital to see his friend. In the meantime, one student of the second group namely Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana accompanied by his friends came to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward on the hospital premises. Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. The injured was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Holy Family Hospital said, "There was a clash between two groups in the locality (Jamia Nagar) and some of the injured persons were brought to the hospital Emergency. One shot was fired in the Emergency between the clashing groups. No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control," it said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, the crime team is investigating the crime scene, the police said. Further details are awaited.

