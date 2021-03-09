Kolkata Fire: At least 20 fire tenders and two hydraulic ladders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the building which also has a computerised ticket booking centre on the ground floor.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 9 people died while many others got severely injured in a massive fire at a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday evening. The 9 deceased includes, 4 firefighters, 2 railways personnel and a police ASI who were fighting the fire in central Kolkata's Strand Road.

"Out of the nine deceased, four were firefighters, one assistant sub-inspector posted at the Hare Street police station and 2 RPF personnel", Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Basu said, adding "The fire, which broke out in the 13th floor of the sprawling New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at around 6.10 pm, is now under control and the cooling process is on".

PM Modi also expressed grief over the horrific incident and his office has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire and Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest", PM Modi said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed grief over the incident and also ordered a high-level probe into the dreadful tragedy. "Sincere condolences to the families of the 9 brave deceased including the 4 firefighters, 2 Railways personnel and an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata," he tweeted.

"Railway officials including the GM are at the site and are working in coordination with the State Govt for rescue and relief efforts. We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all concerned," the minister said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who reached the spot at around 11 pm yesterday night announced that the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the blaze and government job to the kin of each victim.

"We lost seven people. Four of them were firefighters who lost their lives inside a lift which they used to reach upstairs quickly. The lift got electrocuted. This is very unfortunate," Banerjee said.

The chief minister alleged that not a single official of the Railways could be seen during the fire incident. "The building belongs to the Railways. But I have come to know that no one from the Railways arrived reached the spot till now. Our fire department asked for the building map from them in order to get inside the premises but there was no cooperation from them, she said.

Banerjee, however, said she does not want to indulge in politics with a mishap. The CM also went to the SSKM Hospital where the bodies, which are in "very bad shape", were sent for post-mortem examination.

At least 20 fire tenders and two hydraulic ladders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the building which also has a computerised ticket booking centre in the ground floor. The four firefighters who died were identified as Girish Dey, Gourav Bej, Aniruddha Jana and Biman Purkayat, a senior official of the state government said.

