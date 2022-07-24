6 Killed, Several Feared Trapped In Firecracker Explosion In Bihar's Chhapra; Rescue Ops Underway

After a firecracker explosion in Bihar's Chhapra, 6 were killed on Sunday. The explosion took place in a house where more people are feared to be trapped after the house collapsed, as per police officials. Resue ops are underway and police are investigating the reason behind the explosion.

"Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called," Santosh Kumar, Saran SP informed.

Reportedly, the businessman whose house collapsed in the explosion has been identified as Shabir Hussain. The explosion caused a portion of the house to blow up while the remaining part caught fire. According to the police, firecrackers were made inside the house where the blast took place and explosions were heard continuously for an hour.

Since the house is located on the banks of a river, a major part of the house was submerged in the river as per police officials.